Last year's figures marked the first time the market saw sustained, subsidy-free growth across residential, commercial and utility scale projects, according to trade body Solar Energy UK.The 730MW of solar generation capacity added in the UK last year means 2021 "was potentially the most significant year to date for the UK solar industry," according to trade body Solar Energy UK. The membership organization has reported a 36% rise on the 538MW of solar added in 2020 and cited rocketing gas prices as a motivation for commercial and industrial electricity users to switch to photovoltaics. Solar ...

