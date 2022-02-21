Organic Wine Market Worth $21.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic wine market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is predominantly driven by the rising awareness regarding health among consumers across the globe.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The canned organic wine segment is expected to register CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. According to Wine Australia (an Australian government agency), The sales of bottled wine are declining while canned wine is making an entrance in Australia. Canned wine was not recorded as a separate category until 2018. But in the last twelve months between March 2018 and March 2019 , the canned wine sales grew from less than 100,000 liters to 1 million liters in retail.

and , the canned wine sales grew from less than 100,000 liters to 1 million liters in retail. The red organic wine segment dominated the market and is driven by France and Germany . The segment accounted for a 61.4% revenue share in 2021. The red organic wine has the highest share, even in the largest organic white wine consumer country, Germany . Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, Malbec, and Pinot Noir are some of the popular red organic wines consumers, worldwide.

and . The segment accounted for a 61.4% revenue share in 2021. The red organic wine has the highest share, even in the largest organic white wine consumer country, . Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, Malbec, and Pinot Noir are some of the popular red organic wines consumers, worldwide. The off-trade segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segments dominated the off-trade segment in 2021. COVID-19 pandemic increased the off-trade sales of wines. Several factors such as work from home, strict rules in pubs and bars like wearing a mask, and the anxiety related to COVID-19 have driven consumers to purchase organic wine directly from retail outlets.

Germany is the world's largest market for organic wine with a share of 32.3% in Europe in 2021. As per the report published by USDA Foreign Agriculture Services in 2020, in Europe , Germany is among the top five wine producers in the European Union (EU). It ranks fourth in the production of wine after France , Italy , and Spain . German wine production from the 2019 harvest for marketing in 2020 was estimated at 8.4 million hectoliters. Germany is also among the largest importers of wine in terms of volume.

is the world's largest market for organic wine with a share of 32.3% in in 2021. As per the report published by USDA Foreign Agriculture Services in 2020, in , is among the top five wine producers in the European Union (EU). It ranks fourth in the production of wine after , , and . German wine production from the 2019 harvest for marketing in 2020 was estimated at 8.4 million hectoliters. is also among the largest importers of wine in terms of volume. Australia is the second-largest market for organic wine in Asia Pacific and the consumption of wines is increasing in the country. According to Wine Australia, the country is among the top 10 consumers of wine in the world. The country accounts for 2% of the global wine consumption.

Read 100-page market research report, "Organic Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Red Organic Wine, White Organic Wine), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Organic Wine Market Growth & Trends

The demand for organic products is increasing at a fast pace. Consumers are spending more on chemical-free and organic products mainly in North America and Europe. According to Organic Trade Association (OTA), 75 million millennials in America are consuming organic food and drinks. Parents in the age group 18 to 34 years are the largest group of organic buyers in the U.S.

According to OTA, organic food sales surpassed USD 56.0 billion in 2020, 12.8% up from the previous year's sales. This growth of organic products is expected to drive the market globally. Wine has become an important part of many European cultures and is considered a standard accompaniment at dinner and lunch. As per the study conducted by the ChaireVins et Spiritueux de INSEEC U and the European Association of Wine Economists in 2020, the consumption frequency of wine has risen remarkably during the home isolation period due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Spain and other countries in Europe

The outbreak of Coronavirus disrupted the global organic wine supply chain and distribution channel owing to the closure and restrictions on bars, restaurants, and hotels globally. According to the 2020 ProWein Business Report, the COVID-19 affected around 77% of hotels, with turnover declining by 60% across the sector, while restaurants saw sales decline by 91% by the end of 2020. However, in many regions, the wine market has extremely benefited from the lockdown and travel restrictions. Consumers enjoyed wine across a broader range of at-home occasions. For instance, according to Wine Intelligence, the wine market of Brazil gained approximately three million regular wine drinkers (which is at least once a month) between 2019 and 2020.

Organic Wine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic wine market on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Wine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Red Organic Wine

White Organic Wine

Organic Wine Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bottles

Cans

Others

Organic Wine Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-trade

Off-trade

Organic Wine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Organic Wine Market

Avondale

Elgin Ridge Wines

Kendall-Jackon Winery

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

Grgich Hills Estate

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Societa Agricola QuerciabellaSpA

Frey Vineyards

