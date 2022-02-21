Korean researchers have built a CISSe solar cell that can be used as a bottom cell for applications in tandem cells with a top cell based on perovskite. In the manufacturing process, they replaced the vacuum technology with air annealing and the result was a record-breaking efficiency combined with potential lower production costs.Researchers at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have fabricated a low bandgap copper, indium, sulfur, selenium (CISSe) solar cell that can be used as a bottom cell for applications in tandem cells with a top cell based on perovskite. "CIGS bottom cells are ...

