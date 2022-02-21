The Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 panel is currently the largest and most powerful panel produced by the Korea-based manufacturer. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius and comes with a 25-year linear performance warranty.South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has unveiled its new Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 panel, which is the largest solar module produced by the company to date. "For customers intent on pursuing a higher power class, Q Cells has developed the Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 solar module, which uses M10 wafers measuring 182mm to reach a power output of up to ...

