Formalin Market to Garner $11.7 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in the usage of adhesives and increase in application of formalin drive the growth of the global formalin market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Formalin Market by Percentage (1.0%-20.0%, 20.0%-40.0%, and 40.0% - 60.0) and Application (Automotive, Drugs, Dyes, Fertilizer, Antiseptic Perfume, Rubber chemicals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global formalin industry was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $11.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the usage of adhesives and increase in application of formalin drive the growth of the global formalin market. On the other hand, government regulations on usage and manufacturing of formalin impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for formalin from the agricultural industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14024

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in use of sterilizing solutions as a result of the pandemic has increased the demand for the product significantly.

On the other hand, the supply-demand gap posed several challenges on the market, especially during the initial period, thereby providing a mixed impact to the global formalin market altogether.

The 1.0%-20.0% segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on percentage, the 1.0%-20.0%segment accounted for around more than two-fifths of the global formalin market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The demand for 1.0%-20.0% based formalin percentages is driven by the factor that it is cost-effective and a well-tolerated solution for the drugs in the fertilizer industry. The 20.0%-40.0% segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Formalin Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14024?reqfor=covid

The fertilizer segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the fertilizer segment held more than two-fifths of the global formalin market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is due to increased food consumption around the world, which necessitates the use of more fertilizers. The antiseptic perfume segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030. The demand for formalin in Asia-pacific is mainly driven by China, India, and the ASEAN countries, which are experiencing substantial rise in incorporating several applications that call for formalin in their composition.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the global formalin market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. Rise in demand for formalin in dyes, antiseptic, and drugs drives the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

3M

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Celanese Corporation

DuPont

Balaji

Formalin Private Limited

Dynea AS

Huntsman International LLC

Merck KGaA

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/formalin-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Organic Fertilizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Rubber Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Hydroxychloroquine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Organic Dyes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg