As Indian solar manufacturers relying on imported cells remain exposed to price fluctuations, timely commissioning and ramp-up of ongoing capex in the module manufacturing value chain remain critical in the near to medium term.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturers will continue to see strong demand for their modules aided by several policy measures over the medium term. However, it needs to be seen whether they will be able to meet all of this demand from the utility and non-utility segment, according to ICRA Ratings, which adds that quality of these modules also remains monitorable. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...