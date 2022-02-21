Huawei EBG Western Europe: Huawei Expands Offering with 2-Week Delivery for Network Components in Response to Demand

Düsseldorf, Germany, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has extended its two-week delivery commitment for essential switches and Access Points (APs) until March 31st, 2022. The initiative, called Fast Track 2.0, now covers a greater range of products, with recommended solutions to cover scenarios for different industries.

The decision to extend the offer is a result of high demand for parts following the previous promotion launched in September 2021. Huawei is the only enterprise network provider known to offer this exceptional rapid delivery in a marketplace traditionally known for significantly longer lead times.

Huawei's two-week delivery promise covers several of its network solutions - including Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, Campus Switch, Data Center Switch, Routers and SDN Controller CloudCampus. It aims to answer global demand from organizations looking to modernize their networks and establish new global locations, during which time spent waiting for vital network components can have a significantly negative effect on productivity.

A wide range of products is available with two-week delivery, encompassing six from the Wi-Fi 6 Range, and 11 Switch and Routers products. Mainframe solutions and other access points complete the offer. Within the product range available, Huawei has added suggestions to support customers in education, healthcare, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and hospitality to configure their own solutions compatible with the two-week delivery timeframe. For example, an independent school can take advantage of Huawei's AP/Leader AP (1Leader+24 Fit AP), Access Switches and WLAN AC to build its own Wi-Fi 6 network to support new bandwidth demands and latency-sensitive applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality and 4K.

Similar scenarios are suggested for healthcare settings, which can utilize Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 access points, switches, and access routers to install 'plug and play' solutions that deliver intelligent terminal management, reduced maintenance costs and improved network capabilities.

Committed to supporting customers

Todd Sun, Huawei's Vice President of Western Europe Enterprise Business Group, commented: "Huawei is committed to supporting customers in every sector with cutting-edge network solutions that deliver a resilient, connected and modern enterprise environment. We understand the negative implications of customers having to wait too long for our portfolio of essential switches and Access Points, which is why we are working with our customers to choose speed and value to their networks - by taking advantage of our two-week delivery promotion.

"With several success stories deploying effective Wi-Fi 6 networks throughout education, healthcare and other settings, we are well placed to advise our customers of the ideal configurations to modernize their networks at speed and scale."

Under the extended promotion, any switches or APs in the selection ordered before March 31st, 2022, will be delivered within two weeks, with customers also benefiting from time-limited promotional pricing.

A full list of Huawei products included in Fast Track 2.0 can be found here: https://e.huawei.com/uk/solutions/enterprise-networks/delivery-promotion

All network parts are available for nationwide delivery. Enterprise organizations can begin modernizing and building their networks by placing orders with Huawei via the same link.

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 197,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide.

Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

