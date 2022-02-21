Austrian power company OMV will invest around €4.5 million in the solar park, which will be connected to the facility's internal grid and will be used exclusively to power its operations.From pv magazine Germany Austrian energy company OMV is planning to build a 5.59MW solar park at its Lobau oil tank facility near Vienna. The company will invest around €4.5 million in the solar park, which will be connected to the facility's internal grid and will be used exclusively to power its operations. The plant will be built with solar trackers and bifacial panels provided by undisclosed manufacturers. ...

