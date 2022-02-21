American power company Eleris Energy has agreed to construct five 200MW solar plants on the Swarna Dweep island administered by the army and used for training exercises, with the capacity due online within five years.A trust set up to provide for the pensions of retired army personnel in Bangladesh has announced a deal to bring 1GW of solar generation capacity to the country within five years. Under the terms of a deal with US-based power company Eleris Energy Ltd, five 200MW solar fields will be developed on the Swarna Dweep island in the Bay of Bengal, which the Bangladesh Army uses for training. ...

