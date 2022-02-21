Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2022 | 15:05
Norsk Hydro: Update - Power failure at Albras causes shutdown of 25% of capacity

As previously announced, one of the four production lines at Hydro's part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil was shut down on February 19 due to an internal power distribution failure.

The Albras organization is currently investigating the exact cause of the incident and has started preparations for repair and restart of the line. Albras expects to restart the first pots in early Q2, resuming normal operations in Q4 2022.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
