Montag, 21.02.2022
WKN: 909952 ISIN: SE0000407991 Ticker-Symbol: Q49 
21.02.22
08:17 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (11/22)

With effect from February 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 03, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SVED TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017562531              
Order book ID:  248857                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Svedbergs i
Dalstorp AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until and including March 15, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SVED BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017562549              
Order book ID:  248856                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
