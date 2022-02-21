Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (11/22)

With effect from February 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 03, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SVED TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017562531 Order book ID: 248857 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 15, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SVED BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017562549 Order book ID: 248856 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB