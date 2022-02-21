European carriers to qualify this quarter include Van den Bosch, Solidaris and Curt Richter

FourKites, today publishes its global Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the fourth quarter of 2021. FourKites' 12th consecutive quarterly list showcases the growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who achieve the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005272/en/

FourKites, today publishes its global Premier Carrier List (PCL). (Photo: Business Wire)

The total number of loads transported by PCL carriers on the FourKites platform grew over 10% from Q3 to Q4, to almost 4,000,000 across all industries. Nearly 400 carriers made the list in Q4, with particularly strong growth among European carriers, which now comprise nearly 20% of the list.

"We're delighted to see the boost in European carriers who have qualified for the PCL," says Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. "More and more European carriers see supply chain visibility as an opportunity to grow their client's businesses as well as their own."

To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their loads. This enables their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labor costs.

Premier Carriers speak to program benefits:

"Van den Bosch is always on the lookout for new opportunities to make its supply chain more efficient and sustainable. Fueled by data, insights and knowledge, innovation and digitalisation are key drivers. The qualification for Premier Carrier is a nice recognition and confirmation of our position as the supply changer in bulk."

-Marrit Hopmans, Data Applications Manager, Van den Bosch

"We're proud to be recognized as a FourKites Premier Carrier because it reinforces our promise to provide unparalleled customer service. We're dedicated to delivering real-time visibility and tracking updates that matter most. It's also why our customers consider us their logistics partner, not just their provider."

-Peter Coratola, Jr., CEO, EASE Logistics

"FourKites has become essential for our business communication. A.N. Webber Logistics takes great pride in being named a FourKites Premier Carrier. This recognition is the culmination of all the hard work our team has done for its carriers and customers. It shows our commitment to the success of our business partners."

Matthew Schore, Director of Business Development, A.N. Webber Logistics Inc.

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Users can access and search the list according to carrier capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria.

About FourKites

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005272/en/

Contacts:

Scott Johnston

European PR Director, FourKites

+31 62 147 8442

scott.johnston@fourkites.com