Comcast and Lacey Veterans Services Hub today announced that the WiFi-connected Lift Zone at Lacey Veterans Services Hub has helped more than 1,000 veterans and their family members with over 10,000 appointments providing essential services in 2021, which are expected to grow in 2022. Comcast is providing free robust Internet service that will help thousands of veterans take full advantage of the essential services Lacey Veterans Services Hub offers. Lacey Veterans Services Hub offers several essential services and assistance to veterans in the area and nationally via remote services. The facility offers a one-stop-shop for the needs of veterans and their families, with programs that focus on helping veterans with housing, finance, and employment, just to name a few. 'The free Wi-Fi that Comcast is providing through their Lift Zone allows the veterans to more efficiently stay connected to friends, family, health services, and employment opportunities. Connectivity and digital equity continue to become more and more important for veterans and this partnership with Comcast will greatly help us improve both for the veterans we serve,' said Keith Looker, Manager, Lacey Veterans Services Hub. According to research by the Army University Press, many American military veterans face challenges with digital equity, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast's Lift Zone will help veterans access technology integral for career advancement and social connection through Lacey Veterans Services Hub's services. 'Our partnership with Lacey Veterans Services Hub is part of our work striving to advance digital equity in communities across the state of Washington,' said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. 'Opening the Lift Zone at their facility in Lacey allows us to support Veterans and their families in Thurston County and provide them with the high-speed broadband they need to stay connected.' The Lift Zone is part of Comcast's continued dedication to supporting veterans, and their families, nationwide, in several ways. Since 2011, Comcast has donated more than $191 million in cash and in-kind contributions to military community organizations. Comcast also employs more than 17,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses, and in 2020, Comcast NBCUniversal was ranked number one on Military Times' 'Best for Vets: Employers List.' Comcast's tradition of hiring and supporting the military community started with founder World War II and U.S. Navy Veteran Ralph Roberts. Comcast puts significant effort into supporting veterans and their families at all stages of their careers, which led to Comcast being named a 2022 Military Friendly(R) Employer as well as being named to the Top 10 lists for Military Friendly(R) Company, Brand and Supplier Diversity Program. Through its Lift Zone initiative, Comcast is installing free WiFi for those needing Internet access in local community centers statewide. The company has unveiled more than 90 Lift Zones in Island, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, and Thurston counties since fall 2020. These locations offer Internet connectivity to those that lack broadband access in the home. Lift Zones complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program and are part of the company's ongoing commitment to help connect low-income households to the Internet in and outside of the home. Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and the nation's largest and most comprehensive private-sector broadband adoption program. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 560,000 low-income individuals statewide to broadband Internet, including 336,000 people in the Puget Sound area. The donation is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. For more information about Comcast's comprehensive connectivity program for low-income Americans visit https://corporate.comcast.com/values/internet-essentials. About Lacey Veterans Services Hub The Lacey Veterans Services Hub is a collaborative 'one-stop' approach to providing essential Veteran services and has rapidly expanded to include more than 100 partners and providers. The comprehensive range of supportive services includes assistance with VA benefits, housing, employment, financial assistance, nutrition, education, healthcare, mental health, and legal aid - all within one unique location. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Jack Follman +1 253-286-8958 jack_follman@comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

