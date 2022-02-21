Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 ISIN: FR0000036816 Ticker-Symbol: UVA 
Frankfurt
21.02.22
08:12 Uhr
29,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,70029,00019:09
Actusnews Wire
21.02.2022 | 18:12
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of the Marché Vaugirard shopping centre to Société des Grands Magasins

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, February 21, 2022 - 5:45 pm

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of the Marché Vaugirard shopping centre to Société des Grands Magasins

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of the Marché Vaugirard to Société des Grands Magasins, a specialist in acquiring and redeveloping city-centre retail assets. The shopping centre, acquired in 2017, is located in Paris's 15th arrondissement.

The sale concerns 2,210 m² of floorspace, split between 25 shops on 2 floors, plus 87 parking spaces.

"This sale marks the end of Société de la Tour Eiffel's asset disposal plan launched in 2019. The Marché Vaugirard deal, following the sale of Nîmes Sept Collines, is the culmination of a long collective effort by the Société de la Tour Eiffel teams." said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Marché Vaugirard, a city-centre site with a healthy customer base of locals and office workers and an ideal place to apply our regeneration know-how. We will be working with the tenants to make it an even more attractive, modern shopping centre, that can match shoppers' expectations and be a lively hub for the whole community", said Frédéric Merlin, Chairman of Société des Grands Magasins.

Deal advisors: ROC Notaires, Alcaix (Notaries) / Up Real Estate, EOL, CBRE (Brokers)

Contacts

Media relations
Laetitia Baudon - Consulting director
Agence Shan
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr
Investor Relations
Aliénor Kuentz - Account director
Agence Shan
Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45
alienor.kuentz@shan.fr

For Société des Grands Magasins

Press contact: François Cathalifaud

Tel. +33 (0)6 62 15 50 03

Francois.cathalifaud@elabe.fr


About Société de la Tour Eiffel
Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process
Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.
www.societetoureiffel.com

About Société des Grands Magasins
Société des Grands Magasins is a family firm created in 2018 with the ambition of helping to revive city centres, notably in mid-sized towns, by taking over, redeveloping and reinvigorating existing sites. It currently has 9 high street shopping centres in operation and has struck a deal to take over 7 Galeries Lafayette stores.
www.societedesgrandsmagasins.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZlrkZxuaGeamXJvapdsaGqYmZuVyJbFa2OVx2OamJabnG1mmZyTa5mVZnBkmGZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73314-20220221_societe-de-la-tour-eiffel_pr_disposal_vaugirard.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.