Niger Republic and German based Emerging Energy Corporation sign agreement to develop Green Hydrogen in Niger



21.02.2022 / 18:10

Niger Republic and German based Emerging Energy Corporation sign agreement to develop Green Hydrogen in Niger Frankfurt am Main, 21st February 2022



The government of the Republic of Niger today announced that it has signed an agreement with Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) (EmEnergyCorp.com), a leading German energy solution provider, to work together to explore and develop commercial green hydrogen projects in Niger. Emerging Energy Corporation will also invest in various project to decarbonize Oil field operations and refineries in Niger with Carbon Capture technologies. Green hydrogen will be produced in Niger by electrolysis, using renewable power. This low-carbon solution will decarbonize emission-intensive industries in Niger, Africa, Europe and other countries that depend a lot on fossil fuels. Both the Government of Niger and Emerging Energy Corporation believe Hydrogen is crucial for both Europe, America and Africa in our march toward a net-zero emission future. Both parties will find opportunities to enable demand for the product and prepare Niger to become a hub for green hydrogen production in the region. Green hydrogen produced in Niger Republic is an important driver to accelerate industrial decarbonization and contribute to the electrification of processes, since it is obtained from renewable sources, besides generating more competitive and decentralized dynamics by joining the different market segments. The partnership is extremely relevant for Niger Republic, the European and American markets. Both sides met in Cape Town South Africa during African Energy Week in 2021 and commence negotiations. Dusseldorf listed firm Centurion International AG ("CIAG", WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9) is serving as the lead transaction advisor



Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Ms. Jessica Stang

E: info@emenergycorp.com

T: +49 69 153 294 410 Emerging Energy Corp. AG

info@emenergycorp.com

www.EmEnergyCorp.com

+49 69 153 294 443 Opernplatz 14 60313

Frankfurt am Main

Federal Republic of Germany

HRB # 120672 ABOUT Emerging Energy Corporation:

Emerging Energy Corp. is a German investment firm dedicated to creating growth in the African energy sector and related infrastructure. EEC aims to build local capacity, create well-paid jobs, finance Africa's energy transition, diversify economies and deliver market-leading returns to its investors. EEC focuses on investing across the entire African energy value chain. EEC partners with exceptional management teams, where the combination of capital and industry expertise can make a sustainable impact on the African continent.

