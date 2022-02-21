Regulatory News:

Further to its full year 2021 results announcement on 18 February 2022, SEGRO plc confirms the timetable for the payment of its full year 2021 dividend (the "Dividend") as follows:

2021 full year dividend ex-div date 17 March 2022 2021 full year dividend record date 18 March 2022 2021 full year dividend scrip dividend price announced 24 March 2022 Last date for scrip dividend elections 13 April 2022 2021 full year dividend payment date 4 May 2022

This announcement has been submitted as the results announcement of 18 February 2022 contained an incorrect reference to the Dividend record date.

