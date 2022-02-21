Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, is proud to announce that its mine gas capture activity has now entered the Greenfin France green finance label in the circular economy category.

The Greenfin France green finance label is the reference public label for the "Energy and ecological transition for the climate". It allows to specifically distinguish investment funds contributing to the energy and ecological transition. This is a guarantee for investors of the quality and transparency of the environmental characteristics of such funds and of their contribution to the energy transition and the fight against climate change.

Acceleration of the deployment of abandoned mine methane production units in France and Belgium

FDE currently captures mine gas at several sites in France and Wallonia in order to prevent it from being released into the atmosphere. This fatal gas is mainly composed of methane which global warming power (GWP) is 82.5 times more powerful than CO2 according to the sixth IPCC report published in 2021.

FDE, which is already the main contributor to the effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the Hauts-de-France region, continues to accelerate its activity in this area with the objective of avoiding 3 million tonnes of CO2eq emissions a year thanks to the deployment of new cogeneration units in Hauts-de-France and Wallonia.

La Française de L'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of €35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is a carbon negative energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

