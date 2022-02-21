Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
Breaking News am späten Montagabend: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
21.02.2022 | 21:53
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - settlement of PSUs

Reference is made to the announcement on 12 April 2019, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the provisional award of up to 2,492,438 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10. The total program ended at 1,078,628 PSUs of which 299,440 PSUs have been awarded to primary insiders. Please refer to attached forms for further details.

The transaction is settled in treasury shares, following which the Company holds 693,270 treasury shares, representing 0.3% of total shares outstanding.

To settle the tax obligation resulting from the awarded PSUs, a primary insider has sold some shares. Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • KRT 1500 AG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3213b9ec-e8b6-44a9-a6d2-17ac0599018a)
  • KRT 1500 DB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d71ba3a5-8f64-4857-a78b-6962bc2e9165)
  • KRT 1500 GS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b81c312-4177-4a66-8095-117f117af9df)
  • KRT 1500 JEE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6395b5c9-7bc5-4677-acf6-5102af5fca91)
  • KRT 1500 SB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c3a0d40-9eb3-4847-bb6f-3212deef2e32)
  • KRT 1500 SS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c278e915-2248-4e71-8610-25386270a0f5)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
