Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) ("Star" or the "Company"), announces the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") for the purposes of creating and enhancing the brand awareness of Star products for those that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model. As well, this agreement will provide the Company with the ability to engage all shareholders on AGORACOM's moderated and verified platform.

SIGNIFICANT STAR EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM NETWORK

AGORACOM has agreed to provide Star with significant exposure to small cap investors through its industry leading digital network which includes all social media channels and its award winning site Agoracom.com, which is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker.

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% while serving over 350 public companies. In 2021, as the industry's only verified Twitter account, AGORACOM surpassed 13 million impressions with an engagement rate 260% above industry standards, while its' YouTube channel generated 3.6 million minutes of videos viewed by small cap investors.

LAUNCH OF STAR "VERIFIED" DISCUSSION FORUM

AGORACOM has launched "Verified" Discussion Forums, the first and only forums that provide verification of posts made by small cap company officials, as well as moderation of posts made by small cap investors, resulting in the highest level of engagement between companies and their investors.

With social media discussion of small cap stocks expanding rapidly across multiple platforms such as Twitter, Discord and unmoderated small cap forums, engagement between management and shareholders has become impossible to manage. AGORACOM's Verified Forums provide companies and their investors with a centralized platform that is specifically built to facilitate high quality engagement through civil, constructive and factual posts, all of which are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Star shareholders and prospective investors will be able to easily identify management and company officials with an AGORACOM checkmark next to their profile pictures on the Star Verified Forum which can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/StarNavigationSystems/forums/discussion

There are no log-in requirements for investors to read posts. Investors wishing to post questions, comments and interact with Star can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create a new user account.

COMPENSATION

TERM: 1 Year

FEES: C$100,000 plus HST

$20,000 Worth of Shares (+HST) are Issued in 5 Instalments as follows: commencement and Months 3, 6, 9 and 12

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the five day volume weighted average closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange prior to each of the dates as stated above provided such price shall not be less than the Discounted Market Price (as defined by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange).

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 400 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information for the 10 year period ending 2019. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the creation of compelling and engaging content, as well as, implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Star Navigation Systems

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.star-navigation.com/

