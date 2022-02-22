Transparency Market Research: Flame Resistant Fabrics Market to Gain Lucrative Prospects Due to Surge in Demand from Oil & Gas Industry, States TMR Study

- Rising product use in different end-use industries is expected to drive the flame resistant fabrics market to US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031

- Flame resistant fabrics are gaining traction as they help companies in adhering to stringent regulations by many governments pertaining to occupational safety standards and worker safety

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global flame resistant fabrics market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Manufacturers in the flame resistant fabrics market are increasing efforts to spread awareness on advantages of their products, including the ability of flame resistant fabrics to help in fulfilling occupational safety standards of government authorities of several nations. Moreover, products are in high demand, as they offer high level of safety to the workers. These factors are resulting in lucrative opportunities in the flame resistant fabrics market.

Flame resistant fabrics are being increasingly used in the defense industry, owing to severe risk of fire outbreaks in the industry. Hence, flame resistant fabrics are being used in order to protect employees working in this industry. This factor is generating expansion opportunities in the global flame resistant fabrics market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1374

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Findings

The oil & gas industry is one of the key end-use industries of flame resistant fabrics. These products are widely utilized, owing to high possibilities of fire outbreak in the industry. Major companies in the oil & gas industry are providing clothing with flame resistant fabrics to their workforce in order to prevent any untoward incident due to fire. Hence, rise in oil & gas exploration activities is anticipated to boost the sales growth in the global flame resistant fabrics market.





Flame resistant fabrics find wide application in law enforcement & firefighting services, home furnishing, industrial protective clothing, and transportation industry. Moreover, industrial protective clothing is gaining traction, owing to their ability to serve as an inert barrier between fire and skin. Hence, these clothing work as highly efficient protection layers when an individual is exposed to high temperature and flames, states a TMR report on the global flame resistant fabrics market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1374

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Growth Boosters

Rising focus on worker safety among companies from varied industry verticals such as the defense, construction, and oil and gas sectors is driving the sales growth in the global flame resistant fabrics market





Surge in the need of advanced rail networks, railways, and metros is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the market





Increase in incidents of fire in commercial & residential sectors is propelling the global flame resistant fabrics market

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1374

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Regional Analysis

The flame resistant fabrics market in Europe is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as rising product demand from the regional transportation industry. Furthermore, nations such as Italy and Germany are projected to provide sizable business opportunities for companies operating in the flame resistant fabrics market, owing to surge in the product use in car-racing activities.





is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as rising product demand from the regional transportation industry. Furthermore, nations such as and are projected to provide sizable business opportunities for companies operating in the flame resistant fabrics market, owing to surge in the product use in car-racing activities. The Asia Pacific flame resistant fabrics market is expected to gain promising sales prospects in the upcoming years, owing to rising product demand from the regional industrial sector, notes TMR study

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1374

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont

Huntsman International LLC

Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd.

Lenzing AG

Kaneka Corporation

PBI Performance Products

Milliken & Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)

Solvay

Teijin Aramid

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation

Application

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law Enforcement & Firefighting Services

Transport

Others (Defense, Mining, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Brominated Flame Retardants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brominated-flame-retardants-market.html

Mineral Flame Retardants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mineral-flame-retardants-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flame-resistant-fabrics.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg