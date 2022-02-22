Anta: China's Winter Olympic Medals Hit a New High! Behind Each Medal There was ANTA Technology

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / On the evening of February 20, the 24th Winter Olympics ended officially. The Olympic Flame went out but the moments, memories, and friendships of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics burnt brightly.

China is the host country of this Winter Olympic Games, and its team rewrote its Winter Olympics history by setting a new record in medals.

It's worth mentioning that the 15 medals (9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes) won by Chinese athletes were highly associated with the Chinese sports brand ANTA, as each Chinese athlete was wearing ANTA uniform during the competition. You can say that ANTA is the top winner of this Winter Olympics among all Chinese brands.

Unlike other brands that pay Olympic champions to endorse their brands, or take advantage of the influence of the Winter Olympics, ANTA has truly helped Chinese athletes achieve breakthroughs in the competitions by applying high-end sports technologies on their uniforms, which they have been developing for many years.

"Shark-skin Like Skating-suit" Reducing Wind Resistance by 5% - 10% to Increases Speed.

Short track speed skating suit, also known as "Shark-skin Like Skating-suit" is the best showcase of ANTA's "Facilitating the Olympics with High-end Sports Technology" goal. This suit was designed and created by ANTA independently. Its lightness and breathability reach the world's top level, and it had won the ISPO Award. The whole suit is equipped with four major wind resistance technologies, such as the reducing of air turbulence and boundary layer turbulence technologies. Compared with an ordinary skating suit, "Shark-skin Like Skating-suit" could reduce wind resistance by 5% - 10%. The traditional partial protection technology for the short track speed skating suits got upgraded to 360° whole-body anti-cutting technology, which made it much safer for the Chinese athletes during the games.

Wu Dajing, Ren Ziwei, Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu and Zhang Yuting won China's first gold medal in the Mixed Team Relay wearing this suit. Ren Ziwei and Li Wenlong then won one gold and one silver in the Men's 1,000m Final, boosting the confidence of the Chinese team. Later, the team composed of Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong and Zhang Yuting also made it to the podium in the Women's 3,000m Relay for the first time in 12 years, rewriting history.

Like the suit for short track speed skating, ANTA also applied four technologies to reduce wind resistance in speed skating suit. Speed means everything in speed skating, so the suit should minimize the affection of athlete's movements. ANTA suit is equipped with high elasticity material to wrap the athlete all-around, and it fits the body perfectly during the competition, helping saving the energy.

It had also become a secret weapon for the Chinese speed skating team to achieve good results in the competitions. As one of the flag bearers of the Chinese Sports Delegation at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Gao Tingyu set a new Olympic record in the M en's 500m Final, making him the first Chinese man to win a gold medal in Olympic speed skating.

ANTA Surpassed Foreign Brands by Using Three Pioneering Technologies in Creating Skeleton Shoes.

ANTA's Winter Olympic skeleton shoes used intelligent simulation design. The original design of the deflector and airfoil could reduce the wind resistance of skeleton shoes by 10%, and minimize the speed loss of athletes when they jump onto the sled. According to the test done by an athlete: during the running start, the speed achieved by wearing the skeleton shoes of ANTA was significantly improved compared with that of wearing the shoes of a foreign brand: the maximum improvement reached 0.054 seconds.

In the skeleton games, "Chinese Gemini", Yan Wengang and Yin Zheng, wearing these high-tech skeleton shoes, both set new records of the Chinese skeleton team in the history of the Winter Olympics: Yan Wengang, the bronze medal winner, made a breakthrough for the Chinese national team, which has only formed for seven years. Yin Zheng, who won the fifth place, set the fastest running start record of 4.58 seconds in the Yanqing National Sliding Centre wearing ANTA skeleton shoes.

ANTA's Dedication to Create Top Snowboarding and Skiing Uniforms helped China Win 5 Golds and 3 Silvers.

Eileen Gu and Su Yiming, two of China's most popular athletes at the Winter Olympics, also wore ANTA suits to compete in their games. Gu won 2 gold medals and 1 silver, Su got 1 gold and 1 silver, which made them competent to become the benchmark of the "Generation Z" athletes.

Gu's Golden Dragon suit once became a trendy topic on the Chinese social media platforms. ANTA made Gu's suit out of GORE-TEX fabric, and added PROTECTION technology, which can repel liquid water while allowing water vapor to pass through and is designed to be a lightweight, windproof suit. The suit is tailored to her body shape and exercise habits, with many times of adjustments. "I hope I can show Chinese culture to the world through the freestyle skiing games." Gu said cheerfully to the TV cameras, proud of her golden dragon design.

Snowboarding requires many jumping, sliding or riding on top of objects other than snow, so it sets high requirements for the suits. The suit provided by ANTA for Su Yiming in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Men's Snowboard Big Air Final, used the exact material to prevent wind from intruding the body and discharge the sweat from the body surface in time, which helps to keep the clothes dry and comfortable.

From Made-in-China to Innovated-in-China, ANTA Has a Bright Future.

ANTA adheres to the "keep moving" brand concept, and its investment in sports scientific research continues to be higher, which led to the continuous breakthrough in sports science and technology. ANTA has accumulated more than 1,400 product patents, and has gradually replaced foreign brands by providing high-end sports equipment for more Chinese national teams. Among the 15 sports of the Beijing Winter Olympics, ANTA provided competition uniforms for Team China in 12 sports, which made ANTA the biggest helper of the Chinese team in the Winter Olympics. According to statistics, ANTA has made Olympic competition uniforms for 28 Chinese national teams in total, making it the Chinese sports brand that sponsors the most Chinese national teams.

IOC President Thomas Bach also spoke highly of ANTA: "The quality of ANTA's shoes and clothes is high. Besides, ANTA provided uniforms for many teams at this winter Olympic Games, and the quality of ANTA's products and services is also high. Through providing uniforms, ANTA's products and services have been highly recognized all over the world, and the brand awareness has been greatly improved. We are very happy that this is a win-win cooperation".

Klaus Jost, an industry expert and former Chairman of INTERSPORT, said: "ANTA will play an important role in the global market in the future."

