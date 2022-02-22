On February 18, 2022, Artisan Group announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform, "Integrated Healthcare Initiative: Preventive Medicine, Immunity, and Frailty Prevention," (the "Initiative"). The Initiative was launched via a sub-committee of 'First Wednesday https://fw-globalmanagement-en.com )'.

With the aim of creating a community where the more you age, the happier you get, the Initiative will create a framework for sharing innovative ideas to help solve the problems faced by an ageing population. The aim is to enhance solutions currently provided under the national framework. Members of the Initiative will include managers, executives and researchers who are committed and passionate about solving these issues.

At the launch, Artisan Group's CEO, Mr. Nobu Kishi, stated: "We are extremely excited by the Initiative, which will no doubt be transformative in improving the lives of many of our loved ones. The first session will be in April 2022 and the focus will be on pre-disease, immunity and frailty prevention. The conversations will be multifaceted, drawing on the collective experience of across several countries and industries.

Active seniors are often isolated from their communities when they retire, and this has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a significant problem facing several countries, including Japan, and we need to do more to help those in need."

About the Initiative

In 2025, the baby-boom generation in Japan will reach the age of 75. As the birthrate declines and the population grows increasingly elderly, there are major concerns surrounding the collapse of Japan's healthcare system and the associated potential decline in quality of life.

Extending the healthy life expectancy of the elderly population will prove vital in controlling increasingly rising healthcare costs and sustaining the quality of life of the ageing population. The current approach taken by most countries is reactive, whereby help is only provided to the elderly once they have developed problems. A pre-emptive approach through pre-disease and frailty prevention, preventing elderly people from developing lifestyle-related diseases and becoming vulnerable, would be more cost-effective, Artisan Group argue. Whilst the elderly are becoming more attuned to living healthier lifestyles, many are not aware of specific measures to prevent frailty, and this awareness is required to bring about a wider behavioral change. In addition, where pre-disease and frailty prevention measures have been explored in the past, the research has mainly focused on nutrition and exercise, as opposed to social and psychological aspects.

Overseas collaboration between foreign industry and academia is perhaps more advanced than in Japan. This provides Japan with a great opportunity to leverage on insights gained overseas, as a cross-industry, cross-specialty, cross-national and holistic approach is required for the prevention of pre-disease and frailty in active seniors, particularly in Japan.

Features of the Initiative:

In summary:

Key opinion leaders from Japan and overseas in the fields of pre-disease, immunity, and frailty prevention have been invited to participate in the Initiative. This is the first group of its kind in Japan where participants can learn from each other and provide solutions via a global and multifaceted perspective, transcending the traditional boundaries of industry, expertise, and country.

The Initiative aims to:

Analyze the latest national and international case studies and suggest ways of implementing best practices learnt from such case studies

Contribute to the achievement of SDGs and health management goals

With the launch of the Initiative, Artisan Group is now accepting applications from health-related companies.

Overview of the integrative health care initiatives (pre-disease, immunity and frailty prevention):

Website: https://integrated-healthcare.social/

Date of establishment: The first session will be on April 25, 2022.

Participating companies: Companies in the healthcare, the food, health food, OTC, medical, medical device, pharmaceutical, nursing care, retail, service, and restaurant industries. Domestic and international research institutions, medical institutions, foundations and media.



Operational structure Organizer: Artisan Group



Global Advisory members:

Dr. Takeo Koizumi, Agronomist, Fermentation expert.

Dr. Torkel Falkenberg, CRO of Unify Platform AG https://unify21.com/company/ ), Board Member of Karolinska Institutet (Konsistoriet).

Dr. Nigel Clarke, Senior advisor of Unify Platform AG, Chair of the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC).

Schedule:

First Session:

Date: April 25, 2022 at 5:30pm JST, 4:30pm SGT, 1:30am PDT, 10:30am CEST

Theme: Fermentation and Health

Speaker: Dr. Takeo Koizumi, Agronomist, Fermentation expert

Online: Webinar (ZOOM)

Website: https://integrated-healthcare.social/forum0425/

Second Session:

Date: June 10, 2022 at 5:30pm JST, 4:30pm SGT, 1:30am PDT, 10:30am CEST

Theme: Frailty Prevention and Community-based care

Speaker: Mr. Tetsuo Tsuji, Visiting Researcher of Tokyo Univ. and Former Vice Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan

Online: Webinar (ZOOM)

Website: https://integrated-healthcare.social/forum-on-10th-june/

Third Session:

Date: August 5, 2022 at 5:30pm JST, 4:30pm SGT, 1:30am PDT, 10:30am CEST

Theme: Tackling the Challenges of the Ageing Society

Speaker: Mr. Nandu Nandkishore

Former Global CEO Nestle Nutrition, and EVP and Head of Asia, Africa, Oceania, Nestlé S.A, Switzerland

Professor of Marketing Strategy (Practice), Indian School of Business

Guest lecturer, London Business School

Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

VC and startup Mentor

Online: Webinar (ZOOM)

Website: https://integrated-healthcare.social/conference-on-5th-august/

Artisan Group

Artisan Group focuses on three areas: (a) regional and urban development; (b) 'First Wednesday,' a members-only forum for leading global company executives http://fw-globalmanagement.com ); and (c) providing general advisory services to Japanese companies expanding overseas.

First Wednesday will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and it has held over 220 seminars. The forum is a members-only club and invites a wide range of speakers, including senior executives from Japan's leading institutions and ambassadors.

A First Wednesday sub-committee is adequately placed to launch the Initiative, as dialogues to date have been transformative, where leading business executives from different industries have described their failures, learnings and real experiences. Through such rich dialogue, challenging business and social issues, such as those raised by the Initiative, can be tackled.

