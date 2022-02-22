Novobiome: NovoBiome and Inserm form new collaboration to simulate human intestinal physiology

NovoBiome and Inserm form newcollaborationto simulate human intestinal physiology

Integration of Inserm's leading technologies related to human stem cell-derived intestinal epithelial cellsand enteric nervous system to NovoBiome's organoid on a chip platform

Collaborationaims to complete NovoBiome's disruptive NovoSiftex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine

Paris, France - XXFebruary2022: NovoBiome ("the Company"), a drug discovery company developing breakthrough Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBPs)1 targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis, announces today that it has signed a new collaboration with the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), a scientific and technological institute which operates under the joint authority of the French Ministries of Health and Research.

The collaboration will see the development of an innovative intestinal organoid on a chip technology that will complete the functionality of NovoBiome's disruptive NovoSift platform, an ex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine. The collaborative agreement has been negotiated and signed by Inserm Transfert, the private subsidiary of Inserm, on behalf of Inserm and Nantes University.

NovoSift not only aims to emulate the complexity of the interactions between the epithelium and the intestinal microbiota, but also to take into account the relationships with the enteric nervous system and the immune system. The Joint Research Unit Inserm TENS (U1235 Inserm/Nantes University) has developed a recognized expertise in the field of human intestinal stem cell biology and in the interactions and cellular functions between the epithelium, the enteric nervous system and the microbiota.

This new collaboration will allow to scale up NovoBiome's ambition to have a robust and dynamic human relevant model to evaluate the mechanisms at work after the oral administration of a food, a drug or a LBP1 aiming to modulate the intestinal microbiota. Embedded in the robotic high-throughput functional metagenomics units of MetaGenoPolis (French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment - INRAE), and associated with NovoBiome's artificial intelligence algorithm, this technology will also enable NovoBiome to combine multi-OMICS and state of the art live imaging analysis to cover all fields of research and development.

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer of NovoBiome, said: "The implications of understanding the host-microbiota relationships are considerable in human health. However, this major part of physiology is currently a "black box" that the exceptional cooperation between NovoBiome and two French academic structures of excellence, Inserm and INRAE, will seek to decipher. We are extremely proud of the trust placed in us and are particularly eager to see the first results."

"Working in close partnership with NovoBiome represents a unique opportunity to accelerate and foster the transfer of discoveries on health beneficial effects of the gut microbiota from the lab to the benefit of patients and of the overall general population." commented Michel Neunlist, Director of the TENS unit at Inserm.

-End-

About NovoBiome

NovoBiome is a biotech company developing Live Biotherapeutics Products, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the EMA as medicinal products containing living micro-organisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. NovoBiome is developing a proprietary platform, NovoSift, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of functions and mechanisms.

For more information, please visit: www.novobiome.eu

About Inserm/ TENS

TENS (The Enteric Nervous System in Gut and Brain diseases) is a research laboratory in translational Neurogastroenterology labelled by Inserm and Nantes University. TENS aims to understand the role of the enteric nervous system (ENS) in gastrointestinal dysfunctions observed during chronic gut (IBD) and brain diseases (neurodevelopmental - neurodegenerative - neurotraumatic). Combining multi-omic and imaging techniques as well as organoids based approaches, TENS aims at identifying defects in the interactions between the gut microbiota, intestinal epithelial cells and the ENS as a causal factor responsible for GI dysfunctions in diseases of interest and also as a source of novel microbiota based therapeutical approaches.

About Inserm

Founded in 1964, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research

About InsermTransfert

Inserm Transfert, the private subsidiary of the French National Institute of the Health and Medical Research

For more information, please visit: www.inserm-tens.comand www.inserm.fr

Contacts

NovoBiome

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer

+33

INRAeTransfert

Anne-Sophie Alvarez, Microbiome Communication Manager

anne-sophie.alvarez@inrae.fr

InsermTransfert

Ingrid Hargot, Communication Manager

Ingrid.HARGOT@inserm-transfert.fr

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Suki Virji, Genevieve Wilson

+44

1 LBPs are medicinal products containing living micro-organisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. Source: Ph. Eur. Monograph 3053 (EDQM, 2019)