Love Hemp Group PLC: Love Hemp - First CBD Brand to Launch on eBay UK

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, has become the first CBD brand to have a number of its products listed on eBay UK at www.ebay.co.uk.

eBay will list a range of Love Hemp's sprays, drops and edibles available within the Health and Beauty category of eBay's UK online store.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, said: "This is a significant development for the Company. eBay has 1.7 billion monthly visits1 and its Health and Beauty segment caters to an extremely wide-ranging market, providing Love Hemp with the opportunity to reach a new audience with its high-quality health and wellness products.

"As with all consumer goods, brand awareness is imperative and forms part of the foundation of a successful product line and resulting revenue. Joining eBay's UK online store is another example of how Love Hemp is continuing to build on the foundation it has created with the depth of its product line and accessing many online platforms to showcase and sell products alongside its deep relationships with high street retail exposure.

"Today's launch adds to the Company's impressive list of distribution methods that include Amazon, Holland & Barrett, Boots, and Deliveroo, further widening consumer access to Love Hemp ahead of the up-list to the Main Market."

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male

Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray/Alice McLaren +44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

1. Statista, https://www.statista.com/topics/2181/ebay/dossierKeyfigures

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689756/Love-Hemp-First-CBD-Brand-to-Launch-on-eBay-UK