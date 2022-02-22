Erydel: EryDel Appoints Thomas Sabia as Chief Commercial Officer

BRESSO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / EryDel SpA , a global late-stage biotech company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases delivered by its proprietary red blood cell technology, announced today the appointment of Thomas Sabia as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will join EryDel's experienced team to help the company navigate and execute its commercial strategy, following the success of the company's Phase III study for ataxia telangiectasia (AT).

Mr. Sabia joins EryDel with over 20 years of experience commercializing early- and late-stage rare disease assets across diverse therapeutic areas. Previously, he created long-range global rare disease portfolios and commercialization strategies across liver directed gene therapy targets as the U.S.-based Global Commercial Development Lead at Spark Therapeutics, a Roche Company. While at Spark, he also led the U.S. Commercial Development for the Hemophilia Gene Therapy program.

Mr. Sabia also led Global Hemophilia Marketing & Operations at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB as Vice President, and prior to that, was the Business Unit Lead for CSL Behring Biotherapeutics' North American Coagulation Portfolio.

Dr. Luca Benatti, Chief Executive Officer of EryDel, said, "We are very excited to welcome Tom to the EryDel team. He has extensive commercial knowledge and experience in rare diseases. His addition comes at a time of accelerated growth for EryDel, as the company prepares for an NDA filing for EryDex, after a pivotal Phase III study in AT."

Mr. Sabia said, "I am thrilled to be joining EryDel at such an important time. EryDel's unique red blood cell technology is leading the way for treatment of rare diseases that currently have no established therapy available for patients. I look forward to contributing to the filing and potential approval of the first therapy for the treatment of AT, and to helping EryDel move forward to help meet the acute medical needs of AT patients, who suffer from severe progressive neurodegeneration from early infancy."

Mr. Sabia has an MBA from the Salisbury University Perdue School of Business and a B.S. from Salisbury University.

About EryDel SpA

EryDel SpA is a global late-stage biotech company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases delivered by its proprietary red blood cell technology. Its most advanced product, EryDex, is under late-stage development for the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia, a rare autosomal recessive disorder for which no established therapy is currently available. EryDex is an automated outpatient bedside technology to ex-vivo encapsulate dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP; an inactive pro-drug) into patient's red blood cells, which are then re-infused, allowing the slow release in circulation of low doses of dexamethasone (active drug) over a month. EryDex has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of AT both from the FDA and the EMA. An international multicenter, Phase 3 pivotal study, ATTeST, has been successfully completed and regulatory filing is under preparation.

The ATTeST project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 667946.

