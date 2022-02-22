- (PLX AI) - Schaeffler shares opened down 4% after analysts at Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral.
- • Price target cut to EUR 5.60 from EUR 7, implying 12% downside from yesterday's close
- • Schaeffler is hit by cost inflation headwinds, and consensus estimates are likely to fall for the next 2 years, analysts at BofA said
- • Schaeffler can't rerate in a market where investors believe in peak earnings for the sector and amid a low risk-appetite environment, BofA said
