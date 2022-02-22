DJ XTPL S.A.: XTPL to promote its technological solutions in the Indian market

XTPL S.A., a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's modern electronics market, has decided to introduce its technology to the promising Indian market. The Company has just expanded its international distribution network by starting cooperation with Mumbai-based Vertex Global Solutions, a firm specialized in providing technological solutions for the display, semiconductor and organic photovoltaic cells industry.

Vertex is a newly formed, highly specialized boutique agency headquartered in Mumbai and its founders have over 25 years of experience in the industry. Although established only recently, the firm has already added to its portfolio five European suppliers of the most innovative technological solutions for global producers of printed electronics: displays, organic photovoltaic cells and semiconductors.

"The Indian market is very promising for additive manufacturing of electronics (AME). The industry is also in the focus of the local government administration. On top of that, this strong trend is also supported by the internal market demand, which has been steadily growing for several years now. In the first place, we would like to introduce Delta Printing System on the Indian market to support the process of our technology implementation to industrial applications. According to market data, by 2025 the engineering and research and development (ER&D) market will reach USD 63bn," says Filip Granek, PhD - CEO of XTPL S.A.

"We learned about the XTPL ultra-precise deposition technology by following reports from the most important international events in the AME industry. We were excited about its unique capabilities. Our long-standing experience in the printed electronics industry market shows that it is a solution that can make a breakthrough on a global scale and will gain a position on the production lines of next-generation electronic devices thanks to its advantages: efficiency, ability to work with highly-viscous media, and very high precision of printed features. We are already in touch with entities in India interested in the Delta Printing System and at the beginning of our relationship we will focus on introducing this system to R&D centres in India, both at technology corporations and at academic institution," says Mayank Pandit, Chief Executive of Vertex.

Analysts from Invest India estimate that the local electronic devices market might reach a value of USD 400 billion by 2025. At the same time, the Indian electronics industry has confirmed that it is likely to generate USD 300 billion in annual revenues by 2025/2026. The industry has support from the Indian government, which at the end of 2021 announced a plan of fiscal incentives worth USD 10 billion. The decision is intended to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers. The proposal has already stirred interest from global industry players from Asia, Israel and the United States.

XTPL began building its distribution network at the beginning of 2021 as part of the strategy of commercialization of its products. So far, the Company has established cooperation with four entities: in South Korea (Bandi Consortia), China (YI XIN Technology), the British Isles (Semitronics Ltd) and in selected countries of Western Europe (merconics). With the experience, expertise and, above all, the strong business relationships of its members, the distributor network will actively expand the range of XTPL technologies and products in the Company's key markets where the distributors have their end customers: the largest market players in the area of modern electronics manufacturing.

The XTPL technology is a response to the three megatrends in the production of modern electronics. The industry is currently strongly focused on further miniaturization of the size and weight of electronic devices, modifying their forms and properties, and moving towards an increased flexibility and three-dimensionality. The recent global trend is also environmental protection by efficient use of limited resources while reducing the production waste, which is enabled by additive technology. XTPL develops its proprietary innovative nanoprinting solutions that support those trends, offering them to global players in the rapidly growing printed electronics industry. In 2020, its value was USD 41.2 billion (+11.0% YoY), and in 2025 it is forecast to grow to USD 63.3 billion, while 2030 it is expected to reach even USD 74.1 billion (source: IDTechEx). This means an increase in the market value at a CAGR of 9.0% in 2020-2025.

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative platform technology protected by international patent applications. The innovative additive method designed by the company is unique on a global scale. The technology can be used in the fast-growing industry of printed electronics and in such areas as biosensors, security printing, microelectronics and displays. This technology enables ultra-precise printing of ultra-thin (up to 1 ?m wide), transparent and highly flexible lines that can conduct electricity. The company is undergoing patent protection processes relating both to the above technology and to the products it develops, which will be the final confirmation of their innovative character. The XTPL technology can be applied in the printed electronics market, which is one of the most rapidly developing markets of manufacturing methods. According to IDTechEx forecasts, in 2019, the value of the printed, organic and flexible electronics market was USD 37.1 billion, and by 2030 it is expected to grow to USD 74 billion. Due to the possibility of printing very thin conductive lines, while using ink with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles, the XTPL printing technology can be used in electronic connections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics, the Internet of Things and similar areas. These markets are projected to grow very fast in the coming years, sometimes at a CAGR of even 80%. The area in which XTPL expects the fastest use of its proprietary technology in industry is the precise repair of open defects. This application attracts very high interest not only from manufacturers of high-resolution OLEDs, but also from manufacturers from the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, ultra-precise repair can help speed up the launch of the next-generation displays based on microLED technology, which has all the qualities to revolutionize the market.

XTPLs goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships - in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. At present, XTPL is commercializing its products: inks based on silver nanoparticles for printing new generation electronics components as well as the Delta Printing System, i.e. a precise solution for rapid prototyping with the ability to print very fine structures up to 1 µm for microelectronics

Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt. To find out more, go to: www.xtpl.com

