RIDDLE&CODE, the leading European company for blockchain interface solutions, today announced the appointment of John Calian as co-CEO. John assumed his new role in January 2022.

Vienna-based RIDDLE&CODE has an extensive portfolio of blockchain-powered software and hardware products that span key industries, including fintech, machine identity, product provenance, renewable energy and supply chains.

John is a successful innovation leader, entrepreneur and business developer dedicated to designing and selling cutting-edge products, and ensuring the highest levels of client satisfaction. Prior to joining RIDDLE&CODE, John held numerous technology leadership roles such as a Senior Vice President at Deutsche Telekom, the Head of the Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs) in Berlin, and was the founder and COO of multiple start-up software firms in the Seattle area, including Movaya and Kopo Kopo. Additionally, he was the co-founder, CEO and Managing Director of trust2core, a blockchain infrastructure start-up launched out of Deutsche Telekom and owned by T-Systems International.

John holds an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Washington in Seattle, and a BA, History degree at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Having a truly multicultural and diverse career journey, John is the perfect addition for our team," said Alexander Koppel, CEO at RIDDLE&CODE. "His broad technology background combined with leadership skills and strong core values will help RIDDLE&CODE strengthen strategic partnerships, develop stellar products and expand its international presence. RIDDLE&CODE is establishing a new, decentralised operating model, and I'm excited to work with John as we continue to make a significant footprint in the industry."

"Leading the blockchain teams at Telekom allowed me to leap into the world of decentralised technologies. I've never looked back," said John. "I'm very excited to join the RIDDLE&CODE team and honoured to be appointed as the company's co-CEO. RIDDLE&CODE is an impact-driven company led by the purpose of making a positive, meaningful contribution through tokenization of both physical and digital assets. I am beyond thrilled to join the team."

This new appointment is a logical step in the further growth and progress of RIDDLE&CODE and its subsidiary companies.

RIDDLE&CODE is Europe's leading company for blockchain interface solutions. The company develops hardware and software stacks that combine the security of smart cards with blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together with its tier-one clients and partners, which include Daimler Mobility, BMW, Wien Energie and leading Dutch crypto exchange LiteBit, RIDDLE&CODE brings new business models to the fintech, energy, mobility and materials industries.

