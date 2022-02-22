MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Sulaibiya

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Kuwait

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Agility Strategies Holding Limited Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.20% - 13.20% 12,133,893 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - -

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares GB0005790059 12,133,893 - 13.20% - Sub Total 8.A 12,133,893 13.20%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights - - - - - Sub Total 8.B1 - - -

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights - - - - - - Sub Total 8.B2 - - -

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. Agility Strategies Holding Limited 13.20% - 13.20%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

On 17 February 2022, Agility Strategies Holding Limited ("Agility Strategies") entered into unconditional agreements to acquire 12,133,893 ordinary shares in the capital of John Menzies plc (with settlement due on or before 4 March 2022).



For the purposes of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Agility Strategies is acting in concert with NAS Holding for Company's Business Management (Holdco) S.P.C., which has been publicly identified as a potential offeror in respect of John Menzies plc.

12. Date of Completion

21-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, England