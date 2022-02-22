Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28ZT7 ISIN: DE000A28ZT71 Ticker-Symbol: AGIB 
Tradegate
22.02.22
11:55 Uhr
50,50 Euro
-10,51
-17,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
AGGREGATE HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREGATE HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,1053,9511:59
50,2553,2511:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADLER GROUP
ADLER GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADLER GROUP SA11,440+9,58 %
AGGREGATE HOLDINGS SA50,50-17,23 %
VONOVIA SE45,770-0,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.