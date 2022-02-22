Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, was today announced as one of the founding members of the newly launched "Sustainable Trading", a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005656/en/

Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, was today announced as one of the founding members of the newly launched "Sustainable Trading", a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets. The founding members of Sustainable Trading come from a range of companies across the financial sector, including; asset management, banking and brokerage, market making, exchanges, technology, and service providers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The founding members of Sustainable Trading come from a range of companies across the financial sector, including; asset management, banking and brokerage, market making, exchanges, technology, and service providers.

The membership network is dedicated to transforming environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices within the financial markets trading industry. It aims to bring firms together to devise practical solutions to industry-specific ESG issues and develop a mechanism for self-assessment and benchmarking.

Members will consider the environmental impact of how the financial trading industry builds, maintains, and operates trading infrastructure along with a focus on areas such as diversity, equality, inclusion, employee wellbeing, engagement with communities, and a stakeholder-oriented approach to enterprise governance.

Options Technology President, and CEO, Danny Moore commented, "At Options, we consider ourselves pioneers; be that across our infrastructure, technology, talent development or customer service. So, it felt right to get involved as a founding member of Sustainable Trading at such a pivotal time in our history. As we return to the office in 2022, it is the perfect time for us and all organisations to review and evolve our ESG stance. We are delighted to be working with Sustainable Trading to offset our carbon footprint and ensure a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly future for Financial Services businesses."

Commenting on the launch, Sustainable Trading Founder and CEO, Duncan Higgins added: "The financial system has tremendous capabilities to lead its own transition to a more sustainable future. Sustainable Trading will mobilise members around a practical approach to setting and achieving their ESG goals and establish grassroots champions of change.

Working together, we can create a robust, sustainable industry for the future; one where the principles of good environmental, social, and governance practices are woven throughout our daily lives."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the accomplishment of VMware Cloud Verified Status in NY5 and LD4 campuses, Partnership with Code Willing, and 12 years of AICPA Service Organisation Controls (SOC) compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005656/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com