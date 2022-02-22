Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
22.02.22
12:23 Uhr
13,395 Euro
+0,180
+1,36 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,28013,29012:39
13,24013,29512:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2022 | 12:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Follow Live Today: CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day

The Company will present its updated 2024 Strategic Business Plan, hostingan in-person and virtual event with presentations starting at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET.
Follow the full event live at: capitalmarketsday.cnhindustrial.com

London, February 22, 2022

CNH Industrialtoday at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

Presentations will commence at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET and proceed as follows:

Opening Remarks
CorporateStrategy Roadmap

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer
Precision Technology

Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer
Agriculture
Segment

Derek Neilson, President Agriculture
ConstructionSegment

Stefano Pampalone, President Construction
Electrification &
Alternative Fuels

Selin Tur, Vice President Advanced
Technologies and Innovations
SustainabilityKelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion,
Sustainability and Transformation Officer

Financial PlanOddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer

All event presentations will be made available in due course through the CNH Industrial corporate website.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20220222_PR_CNH_Industrial_CMD_Follow_Live (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45c87a15-4f13-4bb4-bcf4-a71bc2bd3fed)
  • 20220222_CS_CNH_Industrial_CMD_Segui_ in_diretta (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30fd5294-9369-4da3-b2b0-478ff36eddc7)
  • CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/004ec8ca-b0b8-456d-9965-6748abca2f4e)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.