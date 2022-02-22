NRP Stone, Inc.: New Partnerships for Space+ NFT Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. Subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI), is privileged to announce that it has finalized partnership agreements with leading digital-experience creators Continuum XR and 97th Floor. Continuum XR and 97th Floor are building and will be soon marketing the virtual infrastructure for the first phase of Uplift's upcoming Space+ metaverse. This includes smart contracts, website platforms, visual media, NFT technology, and digital marketing.

Uplift Aerospace's Space+ is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to build the virtual infrastructure needed for commerce between space and Earth.

"Uplift Aerospace is pioneering the future of commerce in space, and our partnership with Continuum XR and 97th Floor is another step that accelerates Uplift's work to create a multiplanetary economy," says Josh Hanes, President, and CEO of Uplift Aerospace. "We're assembling a very talented team of creators, digital developers, and business strategists to extend Uplift's digital footprint on Earth and in space with the Space+ platform."

ABOUT CONTINUUM XR-

Featuring an acclaimed team of digital-experience creators, Continuum clients that have benefited from the team's work include Geico, Nationwide Insurance, Immersive Van Gogh, Amazon, Built Bar, and Nuskin.

Continuum has deep experience in the animation and VFX film industry, with hard-hitting creative work on award-winning titles like Amazing Spider-Man, Tangled, the Ice Age franchise, The Incredible Hulk, Rio 2 and others. Studios that feature the team's creative and development work include Riot Games, Disney, Pixar, The Void, Sony, and Fox.

In the gaming industry, Continuum team has been integral in the development of AAA, mobile, and VR games. Some of this work includes titles like Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Jurassic World: VR Expedition, Valorant, Hogwarts Legacy, and Minions Paradise.

ABOUT 97TH FLOOR-

For 17 years, 97th Floor has produced award-winning digital marketing campaigns in advertising, SEO, content, design, and conversion rate optimization for brands like AT&T, LG, EOS, Google, Oracle, Oatly, Capital One, Serta, Salesforce, and Zoom.

130-people strong, 97th Floor is a specialized, digitally-savvy collection of marketing specialists that understand the connection between content and customers. They have helped clients achieve exceptional results by finding the most valuable opportunities and executing each component at the highest level. Data-driven, tenacious, and committed to pushing the forefront of digital marketing. 97th Floor has been in the Inc 5000 for the last four years and has twice been recognized as one of Inc Magazine's "best workplaces". Additionally, Entrepreneur Magazine has three-times listed 97th Floor as one of America's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies." Moreover, their client work has won many Communicator Awards from The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, "Agency of The Year" from The American Business Awards, and The Davies Award of Excellence.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

