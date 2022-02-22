Anzeige
22.02.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
22.02.2022 | 12:53
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q4 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the fourth quarter 2021 results to be held on webcast/conference call today 22 February 2022 at 14:00 CET.

The presentation and webcast will be hosted by:

  • Mr. Kristian Sørensen - CEO
  • Mrs. Randi Navdal Bekkelund - CFO

The presentation will be available via audio webcast, which can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.comor follow the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ftxfsuh.

Dial in details is +44 20 7192 8338 (UK and International), +1 646 741 3167 (US) or +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 3461298. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:
Kristian Sørensen, CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 10
Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Q4 2021 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56ce0264-3934-4bf4-bcc8-c41ea76d1753)

