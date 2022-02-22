Petrol Group is investing €17 million in the construction of three solar parks in Knin, southern Croatia. The facilities will start producing electricity at the beginning of 2023.Slovenia energy and oil provider Petrol Group announced it will build three photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 22 MW in Knin, Croatia. The projects will be built in three municipalities located in the southern county of Šibenik-Knin, in the Dalmatian hinterland: Suknovci (10 MW), Pliskovo (6.3 MW), and Vrbnik (5.7 MW). They plants are set to begin commercial operations at the beginning of 2023. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...