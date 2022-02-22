Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, today announced that it has retained Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to provide investor relations and financial communications services, effective February 21, 2022 (the "Agreement").

Subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, Mobi724 has engaged Oak Hill, for a minimum period of 6 months, to provide comprehensive investor relations, corporate communications and investor outreach services for C$15,000 during the first month and, thereafter, for a monthly retainer fee of C$12,000 (for an anticipated total cost of C$75,000). MOBI724 will also issue, as compensation to Oak Hill, an option to purchase 240,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share (the "Options"). In accordance with provisions of the Company's stock option plan, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Options shall vest on a quarterly basis from the execution of the Agreement over a 12-month period as follows: (i) ¼ three months from the execution of the Agreement, (ii) ¼ six months from the execution of the Agreement, (iii) ¼ nine months from the execution of the Agreement; and (iv) the balance on the twelfth month from the execution of the Agreement. If the Agreement is terminated for any reason, Oak Hill shall have 30 days to exercise all vested Options, after which point the Options shall be cancelled. The Options shall have an 18-month term.

Neither Oak Hill nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Mobi724 or its securities, and, other than the aforementioned Options, the Company has not the granted Oak Hill, or its principals, any right to acquire such interests.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction an Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114402