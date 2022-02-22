dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG: dievini and Related Parties Underline Their Strong Commitment as Shareholders of Curevac N.V. And Do No Longer Plan to Sell Shares to The Public

WALLDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG (dievini), DH-LT-Investments GmbH and Dietmar Hopp, as well as the managing directors of dievini, today announced that they no longer plan to sell some of the CureVac common shares (NASDAQ: CVAC) to the public, as reported in a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 13 January 2022. The parties have today made a 13-D filing with the SEC indicating this change and stating that they may make additional private transfers amongst themselves.

Dietmar Hopp commented: " We have been invested in CureVac since 2005 and strongly believe in the Company's potential and the future of their mRNA technology. We remain committed to the CureVac strategy and team which, together with its partners, is working hard to bring novel treatments to patients with infectious diseases or cancer."

About dievini

dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is a holding company of the family of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies. dievini holds investments in a total of nine companies in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, almost all of which are developing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines against serious diseases such as cancer, bacterial and viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders based on deep clinical-molecular expertise and novel technological approaches. Dietmar Hopp and dievini have been shareholders of CureVac AG, Tübingen, since 2005. Currently, dievini holds approximately 41% of the common shares in CureVac.

***

Media Contact dievini

Katja Arnold, MC Services AG

Phone: +49 (0)89 210 228 40

dievini@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689791/dievini-and-Related-Parties-Underline-Their-Strong-Commitment-as-Shareholders-of-Curevac-NV-And-Do-No-Longer-Plan-to-Sell-Shares-to-The-Public