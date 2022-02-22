Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 FEBRUARY 2022 SHARES LOUDSPRING OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Loudspring Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 22 of February 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: LOUD ISIN code: FI4000092523 Orderbook id: 100780 Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: 0,104 EUR / share Subscription period: 1.3.2022 - 17.3.2022 Ex-date: 23.2.2022 Record date: 24.2.2022 The orderbook LOUD (id 100780) will be flushed on 22 February 2022 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ****