Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F05 ISIN: FI4000092523 Ticker-Symbol: C72 
Frankfurt
22.02.22
08:04 Uhr
0,074 Euro
-0,002
-3,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOUDSPRING OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOUDSPRING OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 13:17
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 FEBRUARY 2022 SHARES

LOUDSPRING OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE



The share of Loudspring Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 22 of
February 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 



Trading code: LOUD

ISIN code: FI4000092523

Orderbook id: 100780

Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 1 share) 

Subscription price: 0,104 EUR / share

Subscription period: 1.3.2022 - 17.3.2022

Ex-date: 23.2.2022

Record date: 24.2.2022



The orderbook LOUD (id 100780) will be flushed on 22 February 2022 after market
close. 





Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



****
LOUDSPRING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.