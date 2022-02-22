Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Lobe Sciences Ltd (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) today announced that Philip Young CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During this presentation Lobe's CEO Philip Young will provide highlights of the Company's plans for for advancing into human clinical trials in 2022. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the investors' section of the Lobe Sciences website.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 9th at 10:15 AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W1BrhYMeQgefL01ZiwqVVQ

About Lobe Sciences Ltd

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on developing sub-psychedelic doses of psychedelic medicines targeting the 5-HT2A receptor. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds in conjunction with NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) to improve brain and mental health and wellness.

