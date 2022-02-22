Developed by scientists in Saudi Arabia, the perovskite cell was able to retain over 95% of its initial efficiency after 1,000 hours at damp-heat test conditions. The cell was fabricated with a substrate made of glass and indium tin oxide (ITO), 2D layers, a 3D perovskite layer, an electron-selective layer, a buffer layer based on bathocuproine (BCP), and silver metal contact.Scientists led by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed a perovskite solar cell based on a 2D/3D perovskite heterojunction that is claimed to retain over 95% of its initial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...