Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 13:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Default Fund - New requirement by March 1st, 2022

A new requirement will take place March 1st 2022 and is presented in the
Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium
INET Clearing Workstation. 

The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required
Contribution (2022-03-01)". 

If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement,
please make sure you meet your requirement on time. 

Important: Nasdaq Clearing has launched automated Default Fund payments,
meaning that manual contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq
Clearing's bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than 09:30 CET on March 1st, all
transactions to the Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution
Reference (Default Fund custody account number). If no manual payment is
received and booked on the Default Fund custody account by 09:30 CET, a direct
debit instruction will be issued towards your account for which Nasdaq Clearing
holds Power of Attorney, the automated transactions will be presented in the
Cash Optimization report. In case of an automated payment make sure your
settlement bank account holds sufficient funds to cover the instructed direct
debit by 11:00 CET. 

Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure
you are using the correct one. 

Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will
reduce the collateral balance accordingly. If deficit on the default fund
account no adjusted base collateral will apply. 

For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit
the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities:

Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com +47 6710 8426

Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.