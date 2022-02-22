The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Features Hope and Sesame Product Lines at Coffee Fest New York 2022

Coffee Fest regional trade shows attract independent specialty coffee and tea operators and baristas across the United States

Planting Hope's Hope and Sesame ® Sesamemilk will be showcasing the new Non-GMO shelf-stable sesamemilk line and offering sesamemilk lattes made with the new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend at booth #2121

Expo West update: Planting Hope has relocated its North Hall booth location from booth N1138 to corner booth N147

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to feature its full lineup of Hope and Sesame® shelf-stable sesamemilk at Coffee Fest New York 2022, March 6-8, 2022 at the Javits Center, booth #2121. Coffee Fest is an important trade event uniting independent coffee shops and baristas across the United States, providing education and access to the latest new products and ideas that impact the evolution of café culture.

"We are excited to return to Coffee Fest New York and debut our new Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk Non-GMO shelf-stable line in our new branding to influential industry leaders and coffee lovers, educating them on the sustainability and nutrition of sesamemilk," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Baristas have told us repeatedly that sustainability is a topic of top concern to cafes; we are proud to offer the most sustainable plant milk option available in our new sesamemilk, which uses 95% less water than almond milk and 75% less than oat milk."

Hope and Sesame® has unlocked the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create a delicious plant milk that is both ultra-nutritious and highly sustainable. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate.

The Hope and Sesame® line of shelf-stable sesamemilk in 1L Tetra Pak cartons are ideal for independent cafes and foodservice, as they are shelf-stable and require no refrigeration, an advantage for coffee shops with limited refrigerated storage space especially for high-turn items like non-dairy milk. Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is available in shelf-stable 1L cartons in all flavors, including Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, and new Barista Blend, specially formulated for top performance in hot and cold beverages.

Planting Hope will showcase the full lineup of product lines from Hope and Sesame® at booth #2121, including the following:

Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend

4g complete plant-based protein per serving (provides all 9 essential amino acids)

Excellent source of Calcium and a good source of Vitamin D and Phosphorus

Vegan / Soy-Free / Dairy-Free / Gluten-Free Certified / Kosher Certified

Froths, foams and steams like a dream, great for latte art!

Delicious in any hot or iced drink

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk

Vegan

A complete source of protein: 8 grams of protein per serving (complete protein = contains all nine of the essential amino acids that humans need to obtain from food sources)

An excellent source of vitamin D and calcium

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association

Three flavors in refrigerated 48 oz bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Chocolate Hazelnut)

Six flavors in shelf-stable 1L Tetra Pak cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut)

Ideal for hot and iced specialty beverages, including hot chocolates, horchatas, and smoothies

The Unsweetened flavors contain 0 grams of sugar and are keto-friendly

Coffee Fest New York 2022 Exhibition Hours

Sunday, March 6 th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday, March 7 th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST

Planting Hope also plans to exhibit at all of the Coffee Fest 2022 regional shows:

Coffee Fest Chicago 2022, June 24-25, 2022 at Navy Pier

Coffee Fest Los Angeles 2022, August 28-30, 2022 at Los Angeles Convention Center

Coffee Fest Pacific Northwest/Seattle 2022, October 7-8, 2022 at Washington State Convention Center

Natural Products Expo West 2022 Update

Planting Hope will have two booths at Expo West, showcasing its full lineup of brands and products, as well as serving complimentary sesamemilk lattes made with the new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk. The Company has relocated its North Hall booth location from booth N1138 to booth N147, a corner booth with no obstruction.

Booth N147 (North building/hot products hall) is open (all times in PST): Wednesday, March 9 th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11 th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Booth #5194 (main building/hall E) is open (all times in PST): Thursday, March 10 th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11 th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds, creating an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Specifically developed for and tested by top baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend froths, steams, and foams like a dream, great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per 8 oz serving. All Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk products are vegan, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, are Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, are free from soy and dairy, and are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and signature Chocolate Hazelnut flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

