Mobolize's Data Management Engine Technology Will Work with Google Cloud to Enable Zero Trust Access from Mobile Endpoints, Including Devices Running Android, Chrome, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux

Mobolize announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to enable zero trust security access for enterprise mobile apps from managed and unmanaged mobile devices. Mobolize's patented, on-device Data Management Engine will integrate with Google's BeyondCorp Enterprise to provide simple, safe and secure access to enterprise mobile apps. This integration also will leverage built-in data and threat protection from the browser, offered with BeyondCorp Enterprise.

Mobolize is an on-device data traffic expert that enables service and technology providers to deliver their security and connectivity solutions to mobile devices. The company developed its Data Management Engine to use a common code for all endpoint operating systems. As a result, it is quick to deploy and ensures continuity of partners' solutions across endpoints. This includes Android, Chrome, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems running on phones, tablets and laptops.

The Data Management Engine intelligently manages data traffic with a SmartVPN and performs configurable routing and other unique features as defined by a partner's requirements. As part of the collaboration with Google Cloud, Mobolize's Data Management Engine will enable precision routing of data traffic to BeyondCorp Enterprise, Google's zero trust access platform which allows enterprises to enable employees to work from anywhere and securely access applications in the cloud or on-premises.

According to Gartner, a technology research company, the security parameter has extended to mobile devices. In Gartner's "Zero Trust Architecture and Solutions" report, "In the era of cloud computing and big data, the network security perimeter is gradually disintegrating, and internal and external threats are intensifying, leading to a failure of the traditional perimeter-based security architecture, therefore the zero trust security architecture comes into being."

"Google Cloud recognized that delivering a high-performance zero trust security solution to the wide range of mobile devices used by employees today is a complex job that requires deep mobile expertise," said Philip Mustain, Mobolize CEO. "With more than a decade of focusing on computer and mobile technology, Mobolize is well positioned to enable zero trust security from mobile devices for Google Cloud."

"Google Cloud understands that a hybrid workplace is here to stay and enabling zero trust access regardless of location and device is an imperative for all enterprises," said Tim Knudsen, Director of Zero Trust Products at Google Cloud. "Integrating with Mobolize's Data Management Engine will make this easy and enable us to give the enterprise flexible, seamlessly integrated access options depending on the application use case."

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud emphasizes their recognition of Mobolize's technology as a key to bringing zero trust security to mobile endpoints," said Colleen LeCount, Mobolize Chief Revenue Officer. "Our advantage of an on-device Data Management Engine with a common code base across all mobile endpoints drove Google to select Mobolize as a technology partner for critical mobile use cases."

About Mobolize

Mobolize enables leading service and technology providers to deliver their innovative security and connectivity solutions to the mobile device edge with enhanced performance. By using Mobolize's patented Data Management Engine technology providers can seamlessly extend their cloud solutions to meet the growing demand for extending security and connectivity to mobile endpoints. In addition, mobile operators can provide value-added services. The result is enhanced protection and an improved mobile data experience for business and consumer users, while increasing revenue and competitive differentiation for our partners. Mobolize solutions can be deployed as an SDK or app across a range of operating systems, including Android, iOS, Chrome, Windows, macOS and Linux. To learn more, visit www.mobolize.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

