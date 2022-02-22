Buckzy Payments Inc.: Buckzy Payments Inc appoints Malina Amand as Head of Internal Compliance Audit

New appointment underscores Buckzy's drive to become a leader in global money transfer, foreign currency exchange, payment, and credit-related solutions

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Canadian fintech Buckzy Payments Inc today announced the appointment of Malina Amand as its Head of Internal Compliance Audit. Ms Amand has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, and her focus at Buckzy is to ensure the company continues its current practices and adheres to rigorous financial regulatory guidelines and policies.

As former Vice President and Deputy Anti-Money Laundering Officer at Fidelity Investments and also Vice President, Chief AML/OFAC and Privacy Compliance Officer at BNY Mellon Capital Markets, Ms Amand has broad, in-depth experience in managing anti-money laundering processes.

In her new role at Buckzy, Ms Amand will be responsible for establishing, maintaining, managing, and implementing the internal audit function and related compliance activity. She will lead the development, planning, and execution of testing key controls and assessing their adequacy for managing operational and compliance risks effectively.

Commenting on the new appointment, Abdul Naushad, CEO of Buckzy Payments, said, "We are very excited about Malina joining Buckzy. It underlines our ongoing commitment to improve our products, services and processes in a way that is completely transparent and compliant, so that our customers benefit from reliable, secure service quality and the best possible user experience. I'm very pleased to welcome Malina to the team - her knowledge, expertise and experience are a huge asset."

Ms Amand's arrival follows the appointment last month of Carlos Garcia as Chief Operating Officer to lead Buckzy's growth strategy and expansion drive in providing real-time cross-border payments to companies worldwide.

"Compliance teams play a critical role in cross-border payments, facilitating greater levels of trust, transparency, and collaboration while mitigating risks for both customers and our banking partners," said Ms Amand. "I'm excited to join Buckzy, a fast-moving company that offers innovative, individualized solutions that improve the reliability, speed, and cost of international payments for customers around the world."

ABOUT Buckzy Payments Inc.

Buckzy Payments Inc. is a cross-border payments network and embedded finance platform enabler for leading financial institutions and fintechs worldwide, delivering a modernized and proprietary real-time cross-border payment settlement network.

