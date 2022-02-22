Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that CENTR's sparkling, low-calorie CBD beverages were ranked the #1 selling CBD beverages in the United States in the second half of 2021.

Brightfield Group, a leading provider of CBD market data, this month ranked CENTR as the top-selling US CBD beverage brand in H2 of 2021. According to Brightfield, both CENTR's sales growth and the potential of the CBD beverage marketplace's overall expansion were driven by a combination of:

rising consumer demand for more healthy and functional beverages options,

the expansion of supermarket, convenience store, and other retailer adoption upon anticipation of national approval of edible CBD products by the FDA, and

increased consumer familiarization the CBD-infused products.

Brightfield forecasts that the CBD beverage marketplace will reach USD$1.3 billion in sales in 2026.

"This is a remarkable achievement for CENTR, given the overall growth of this highly competitive and dynamic new beverage category," said CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan. "It's clear to me that, beyond our strong and ongoing retail growth over the past year, CENTR's #1 rank in sales also reflects CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free being delicious products with a compelling brand identity, all backed by an extraordinary sales team and distribution partnerships." CENTR CFO David Young noted, "As we continue to expand our portfolio, most recently with CENTR Instant, the Company expects to continue to maintain our leading market position across our product portfolio."

Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit CENTR's online store at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, and maker of the #1 selling CBD beverage brand in the United States, according to Brightfield Research. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low-calorie CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders. Visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

For further information, contact media@findyourcentr.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114381