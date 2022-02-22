Virsec Appoints Greg Kelton as Senior Regional Director for EMEA to Drive Next Stage of Growth Across the Region

Kelton will bring his 20+ years of software and sales experience to Virsec's EMEA expansion mission

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022, the only company to full protect software at the workload while it is running via their Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP), today announced the appointment of Greg Kelton as the new Senior Regional Director for EMEA, an appointment which will help to drive growth and expansion for Virsec in a key region.



Greg is a hugely experienced software executive, with 11 successful exits and 20+ years of sales and general manager experience at over a dozen software companies building and managing high performance teams across the United States and Europe, resulting in initial public offering or acquisition. He also brings his invaluable expertise in launching and achieving strong revenue growth in the EMEA division of software companies, with technology sector experience across application security, legal compliance, CRM, analytics, application performance monitoring, and open source, to name but a few.

Greg's most recent positions were with Checkmarx, where he drove the expansion of secure coding in strategic accounts, and previously as managing director of EMEA for the open-source security division of Flexera, where he managed sales and customer success and led the go-to market effort, driving awareness of the company and vision as a keynote speaker at industry events.

"We're delighted to have Greg on board, bringing his wealth of industry and sales experience to Virsec at this crucial juncture," said Dave Furneaux, CEO of Virsec. "Greg's understanding of the market, and of the region, places us in a winning position to deliver our dynamic solutions and 'first principles' approach to the EMEA market."

"I'm delighted to be joining the Virsec team and helping to deliver their EMEA goals," said Kelton. "Coming into Virsec at such a dynamic time when their innovative DPP solution has recently launched gives me an opportunity to work with a software protection tool that truly will be a game changer. I'm excited to have the opportunity to build the strength and presence of deterministic protection in EMEA."

This announcement comes at the beginning of a landmark year for Virsec, one in which they have already announced their 'End to Attacks on Server Infrastructure' Deterministic Protection Platform, as well as the announcement of a new Chief Revenue Officer.

About Virsec

Virsec is on a mission to make security response obsolete. Taking a 'first principles' approach to protection, Deterministic Protection Platform.

