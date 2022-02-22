Novamind Inc.: Novamind Publishes Psychedelic Therapy Patient Case Studies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today launched Healing Stories, a series of case studies with first-hand accounts of patient experiences with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy at Novamind clinics ("Healing Stories").

Healing Stories was commissioned by Novamind as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to destigmatize mental illness and to educate the public on psychedelic medicine. While promising data from clinical research and advocacy supported by Novamind and other mission-driven organizations continues to increase awareness and public education, negative perceptions of mental health conditions are frequently cited as a barrier to seeking help.1

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, commented, "We know one of the most powerful ways to break down stigma is through sharing lived experiences. Whether they see their own experiences reflected or those of their loved ones, we hope that Healing Stories will resonate and empower people to reach out for help."

The first two Healing Stories feature frontline healthcare workers who found relief through ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) when the stress of the pandemic destabilized their mental health and exacerbated pre-existing conditions. A third Healing Story features a patient with severe depression who was ready for a new solution after traditional therapy and medications were no longer effective treatment options.

Mr. Conforti continued, "The stories are in the voices of patients who are new to KAP, helping to shed light, dispel fear and educate the public and referring clinicians about this novel treatment option. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has shared their deeply personal story-it is creating hope for healing."

To read Healing Stories, please visit this link.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

