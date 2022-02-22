SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, announced today that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2022.

Susquehanna 11th Annual Technology Conference, March 3-4 (virtual). Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alexander Johnstone will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet Telecom Conference, March 14 (Palm Beach, FL). Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alexander Johnstone will participate in a fireside chat at 12:05 PM ET, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the SSU website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/. A replay will be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

Please contact your salesperson at the host firms for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About SIGNA Sports United:

Based in Berlin, Germany, SIGNA Sports United is a leading global sports e-commerce and tech platform in Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 7 million active customers and close to 500 million annual webshop visitors. SIGNA Sports United combines iconic webshop brands such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, Outfitter and many more. More than 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members are connected to its platform. For further information please visit www.signa-sportsunited.com.

