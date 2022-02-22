Element Biosciences Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a partnership with Agilent Technologies demonstrating integration of Element's AVITI System with Agilent Technologies' industry-leading SureSelect target enrichment panels, providing customers greater access to these genomic tools.

Target enrichment as a pre-sequencing DNA preparation method is invaluable for clinical and industrial applications where accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and throughput are critical. As a leader in hybridization-based target enrichment, Agilent's SureSelect (www.agilent.com) sequencing panels are highly sensitive and enable detection of single-nucleotide, structural and copy number variants, fusions, insertions, and deletions.

Element's sequencing quality, lower duplication rates, and platform flexibility seamlessly integrate with Agilent's widely used target enrichment technology. Our partnership with Agilent has validated our AVITI system with the SureSelect hybrid-capture target enrichment solutions," said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. "This partnership will advance target enrichment and sequencing on the AVITI system to deliver exceptional value and performance to our customers."

"We are excited to collaborate with Element Biosciences in enabling the next step forward in performance and efficiency for this essential NGS technology," stated Kevin Meldrum, Vice President and General Manager for Agilent's Integrated Genomics Division. "Demonstrating the successful combination of the AVITI platform with the SureSelect portfolio will help NGS users leverage our trusted and proven SureSelect solution. Our partnership will accelerate adoption of this powerful genomic analysis tool while minimizing re-design and improving lab optimization efforts."

To learn more about the AVITI System, including detailed specifications, application data, and performance testimonials, register now for Element's virtual event on March 14th, 9 a.m. PT 5 p.m. CET, at https://registration.elementbiosciences.com/.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

