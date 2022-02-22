Anzeige
22.02.2022
22.02.22
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in PetroNor E&P Ltd (87/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist PetroNor E&P Ltd of February 24, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   PNORo    
ISIN code:   AU0000057408
Order book ID: 101206   

The last day of trading is February 23, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
