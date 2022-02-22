Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in PetroNor E&P Ltd (87/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist PetroNor E&P Ltd of February 24, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: PNORo ISIN code: AU0000057408 Order book ID: 101206 The last day of trading is February 23, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB